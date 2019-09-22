Tribute Prince Tonye Princewill Bids Farewell To Sister.

In what could be described as a combination of tears and sorrow, the Prince of the Niger Delta as he is commonly referred, laid his older sister, Pastor Meg Mike Ifijeh to rest at the PH cemetery, led by his older brothers and his one remaining sister in the presence of their family, friends and a host of well wishers.

Pastor Meg who spent her entire working life at Union Bank was known for her fierce love of God and her ever constant smile.

It would be the words of the officiating Minister that would set the tone for the day as Archbishop F E Gideon reminded the congregation that life was like vapour, here the one minute and gone in the next. What matters he said is that “one does not end up being a loss to Christ and a gain to the devil”.

With Meg he said, those who knew her know, that she’s a gain for Christ. Testimonials were also shared from her coworkers at Union Bank, her family members and from her church members, speaking of her flawless character and her wonderful heart, while her younger brother the Prince read out her rich biography to the amazement of the crowd.

After final respects, the body was escorted to the graveside like clockwork at 12 noon led by the family where they all said their final goodbyes.

Speaking at the graveside, Prince Tonye Princewill, who spoke on behalf of the family, told a large cross section of the media that we were all witnessing the passing of a giant to the great beyond. One of our few true greats.

“She may have been the fifth of 6, but she was like a mother to us all. Considering we have a Professor, a medical doctor, a retired and highly decorated security officer and a top architect amongst us, that is no mean feat. All my siblings are leaders in their chosen field. Yet she was still our cover.”

Pastor Meg Mike Ifijeh was 58 and is survived by a husband, an adopted daughter and five siblings.