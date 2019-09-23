NEWS
13 Persons Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
No fewer than thirteen persons has been kidnapped in two villages along Kaduna – Abuja highway on 21st and 23rd September, 2019 respectively.
A source from the affected communities said, seven people were kidnapped at begiwa kaso on the 21/9/2019 while another six persons were kidnapped early hours of Monday 23/9/2019 at Dutse all in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State along Kaduna-Abuja highway.
According to the source who preferred anonymity, the heavily armed men stormed the respective villages along the Kaduna- Abuja highway, shot sporadically and thereafter whisked away the victims to an unknown destination.
He said, the victims are still in the abductors custody and no ransom has been placed for their release yet.
Residents of the affected villages have continued to live in fear of possible return of the armed men since the incidence.
He therefore called on government to come to their aid and provide adequate security personnel on the Kaduna – Highway to address this renewed kidnapping activities and other forms of criminality on the highway.
When the Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Yakubu Sabo was called on his mobile phone for reaction, he did not pick his calls neither did he return the missed calls as at the time of filing the report.
