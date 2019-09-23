NEWS
Ag HoS Charges Civil Servants On Loyalty To Service
Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has charged civil servants to be loyal to the government and the Service in the interest of the country.
Folashade, on, during the special Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque Abuja as part of activities marking this year’s “Nigeria Civil Service Week Celebration 2019”, also advised that workers should be patient stressing every act of diligence will be rewarded
The Ag HoS was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Mashi
“The trust given to us by government would not be betrayed. The workers need to be patient, loyal and obedient . We all grow through the ranks to be where we are,” he said.
In his sermon an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Makari who said the salary increment being asked for by workers is not too much due to the present economic condition in the country, also urged workers to emulate the fathers of the nation by being dedicated to service and being patient with the government.
“They should continue to work for the progress of the country. And their sacrifice is the present and future generation. Government should make life easier for the workers so that they can continue to serve the nation,” Makari said.
The Nigeria Civil Service Week celebration which started on Friday Sept. 20, with a special Juma’at Prayer to be held at the National Mosque in Abuja,
According a calendar of events obtained by from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, is also arranged to feature other events like sporting activities and medical screening/gymnasium.
The event would also feature inter-denominational thanksgiving service, taking place at Living Faith Church, near Kado Estate, Jahi.
While public service lecture/creative and innovative writers` book exhibition will take place on Wednesday Sept. 25, by 10 a. m., at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja
