Akeredolu Appoints Senior Aides On New Media, Others

Published

47 mins ago

on

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday approved the appointment of Mr Gani Mohammed as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media.

Mr Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this to news men in a statement in Akure.

Ajiboye said Akeredolu also approved the appointment of Alhaji Yinusa Omotosho as SSA on Community Mobilisation, Northern Senatorial District.

“Akeredolu also approved the appointment of Mr Tayo Abidakun as SSA on Community Mobilisation, Central Senatorial District, and Mr Kele Bolodeoku as SSA, Southern Senatorial District.

“The appointments take immediate effect as the governor congratulate the new appointees,” Ajiboye said. (NAN)

 

