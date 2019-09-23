NEWS
Edo 2020: Capt Hosa Has Not Been Approached
Edo Business Mogul and Billionaire, Capt Hosa Okunbor has denied ever been approached by anybody to contest the 2020 governorship election in the state.
A close source to the investor, who pleaded anonymity, made the denial while speaking journalists in Benin City in reaction to a viral post on Monday.
He said while the development of the state remained a topmost priority to him, he has however never muted the idea to contest for the governorship of the state neither has he been approached for same.
The source said the report making the round in social media was a calculated attempt to drag the busy businessman into the murky water of Edo politics.
He said those behind the lies were busybodies whose stock in trade was lies and mischief.
He said for the avoidance of doubt, his major preoccupation now remained how to manage his growing business interest across the globe, and not the issue of governorship.
The source, however, expressed his readiness to always contribute his quota to the development of the state anytime he is called upon, without necessary being political.
“I am sure you all know the kind of man captain is, he will not come out to address this issue but has confided in me severally on it. Being a man that is very close to him and from our discussions overtime on the same subject matter, nobody has actually approached Captain to vie for the governorship in 2020.
“Whatever information, especially in the social media you here about him, are all figment of the writer’s opinion and meant to arouse ‘silly’ political discuss.
“Okunbor remains committed to the development of the state, is however more concern on how to manage his business interest that is expanding by the day,” he stated.
MOST READ
Makinde Abolishes Payment Of Taxes, Levies By House Of Worships
Sanwo-Olu Vows To Build More Courts For Quick Justice Delivery
Ogun Distributes Family Planning Consumables To 100 Health Facilities
Embrace IT For Greater Future, Sen. Fadahunsi Urges Nigerian Youths
Harrow School Unveils Online Learning Platform For Nigerians
Firm Equips Lagos Community School
PIPER Foundation Empowers Women In Bajju Community
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna
- BUSINESS13 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
- NEWS21 hours ago
Mystery As Thunder Storm Kills 36 Cows In Ondo Community
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Nigeria’s Auto Policy And Challenges Of Electric Car Evolution
- OPINION13 hours ago
The Weight Of Oshiomhole’s Grouse About Obaseki
- NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Petitioned Over Edo Crisis
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
P & ID Fraud Conviction, EFCC And Malami’s Legacy
- NEWS20 hours ago
Carry Valid Identification In North East To Avoid Arrest, Army Says