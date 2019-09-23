Edo 2020: Capt Hosa Has Not Been Approached

Edo Business Mogul and Billionaire, Capt Hosa Okunbor has denied ever been approached by anybody to contest the 2020 governorship election in the state.

A close source to the investor, who pleaded anonymity, made the denial while speaking journalists in Benin City in reaction to a viral post on Monday.

He said while the development of the state remained a topmost priority to him, he has however never muted the idea to contest for the governorship of the state neither has he been approached for same.

The source said the report making the round in social media was a calculated attempt to drag the busy businessman into the murky water of Edo politics.

He said those behind the lies were busybodies whose stock in trade was lies and mischief.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, his major preoccupation now remained how to manage his growing business interest across the globe, and not the issue of governorship.

The source, however, expressed his readiness to always contribute his quota to the development of the state anytime he is called upon, without necessary being political.

“I am sure you all know the kind of man captain is, he will not come out to address this issue but has confided in me severally on it. Being a man that is very close to him and from our discussions overtime on the same subject matter, nobody has actually approached Captain to vie for the governorship in 2020.

“Whatever information, especially in the social media you here about him, are all figment of the writer’s opinion and meant to arouse ‘silly’ political discuss.

“Okunbor remains committed to the development of the state, is however more concern on how to manage his business interest that is expanding by the day,” he stated.