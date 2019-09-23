NEWS
Embrace IT For Greater Future, Sen. Fadahunsi Urges Nigerian Youths
The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has urged nation’s youths to embrace Information Technology because the future lies in it.
He made the remarks in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife during a Technology Conference tagged: Word camp with the theme: ‘Powering A Digital Today’.
Speaking at the conference, Fadunsi who sponsored hundred youths from his Senatorial District said his interest in sponsoring youths for the training was born out of his passion to see youths engaged in productive ventures.
Fadahunsiwho spoke through his media Adviser, Sam Segun-Progress, said the world has moved beyond mechanical means of doing things and moved unto digitalized system.
“I am moved by the rising number of unemployed youths that graduates from our institutions with little or no hope, but anytime I see young men and women labouring to get into the civil service, I always wish I can do more than we are doing.
“The unemployment rate is unacceptable and every well- meaning Nigerian should be concerned, in fact this encouraged me into politics, l believe with political power I will be able to assist more people to be gainfully employed.”
Speaking further, Fadahunsi said he is willing to support those who want to take the advantage of the training by empowering them with start-up kits and support that can make them employer of labour
“I want you to know that there is no substitute to hard work, when you work hard you will succeed, its also important to know that IT will not only make you to work hard but work smart. You must know that; success comes when opportunity meets with preparation.”
Kazeem Morufwho spoke on behalf of the 100 youths sponsored by the lawmaker, said they are grateful to Senator Ade Fadahunsi for the opportunity and hoped more of such will be introduced in the years ahead.
