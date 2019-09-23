ENTERTAINMENT
EnergyBank Set For Big Collaboration With Duncan Mighty
Anene JulianPaul professionally known as Energy Banks is one of Nigeria’s multi-talented fast rising superstar in the music industry today.
The producers, songwriter, and singer with a unique Afrocentric sound is often compared to Burna Boy because of this diversity and lyrical prowess.
EnergyBank has successfully cemented his place in the hearts of Africans and Nigerian music lovers in particular with his hit song Ifeadigo which has continued to top most musical charts for weeks. This has earned him massive recognition online as his videos kept on being played constantly in all entertainment cable networks.
He is currently working on another hit song which will be featuring Nigeria’s legendary singer Duncan Mighty. As always, Duncan has never failed to thrill his fans with a new wave of hit jams. Duncan mighty who left music some years ago to concentrate in business and family, finally came back in 2017 with back to back hit songs with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Bracket, and Davido.
A collaboration with EnergyBank is a sure guarantee of some awesome music and great vibes. Since rumour started filtering in about the possible collaboration between the duo, the Nigerian musical space has continued to been filled with excitement knowing how such union would thrill and entertain the fans with great groove.
Nigerians and Africa are to watch out for EnergyBank because he’s coming out with lots of energy.
MOST READ
Road Mishap Kills 9, Injures 12 Others
Iran Frees British-Flagged Oil Tanker
El-Rufa’i Keeps Promise, Enrols Son In Public Primary School
Fire Guts Unity Bank Head Office
Nestlé Nigeria, Wecylers To Tackle Plastic Waste Pollution In Lagos
Empowering Women and Reducing Poverty Through Family Planning
Son Shoots Father Dead During Boar Hunt
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Missing Navy Commander’s Body Found In Shallow Well In Kaduna
- NEWS22 hours ago
Polygamy: Multiple Wives Will Make You Poorer, Emir Warns
- BUSINESS8 hours ago
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mystery As Thunder Storm Kills 36 Cows In Ondo Community
- NEWS21 hours ago
Gov. Bello Tasks Kogi Youths On Skills Acquisition For Self-Reliance
- NEWS21 hours ago
Reps Urge PMB To Give Sovereign Guarantee For Bakassi Deep Seaport Project
- FEATURES17 hours ago
Nigeria’s Auto Policy And Challenges Of Electric Car Evolution
- Tribute21 hours ago
Tribute Prince Tonye Princewill Bids Farewell To Sister.