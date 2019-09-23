Firm Equips Lagos Community School

As part of its continued commitment towards the development of its host community, Ogombo Ajah, Lagos State, MainOne has demonstrated its commitment to improving the standard and access to education in the state by addressing infrastructure gaps in Akinlade Primary School, Okun Mopo.

LEADERSHIP observed that the refurbishment covered; renovation of 10 classroom blocks, installation of iron windows and doors, provision of 80 new classroom furniture and educational materials.

Speaking on MainOne’s contributions to the local community, Tinuola Ipadeola, Head of Corporate Services restated the organization’s commitment to education, saying “Akinlade Primary School remains one of three Ogombo community schools we have assisted and supported since 2011.

‘’ It is a school that has a special place in our hearts as, over the years we have been invested in identifying their various needs, exploring their required provisions and witnessed the academic growth of the pupils.”

General Manager, MDXi (MainOne Subsidiary) Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji, further emphasized the importance of the CSR drive, stressing that, “The MainOne CSR effort hinges on building a stronger connection with the Ogombo community who have remained accommodating of our operations and business in the area.

‘’The renovation of the school follows previous years of investment into the school such as; the replacement of the school gate, donations of over 1000 library books and several teaching materials.

‘’This shows that we are committed to nurturing younger generations of innovators and technology giants through provision of basic education materials and conducive learning environment, one community at a time.”

In his response, Mr. Gabriel Aborisade, Head Teacher of Akinlade Primary School, expressed his appreciation by stating, “We commend MainOne on this laudable transformation. They have been consistent in their support of our school over the years and we appreciate that our pupils have been inspired to study harder and given the opportunity to learn in a school they are proud of.”