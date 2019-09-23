First Generation Bags West Africa’s Best Mortgage Finance Bank

First Generation Mortgage Bank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s foremost mortgage bank has recently been awarded as the Best Mortgage Finance Bank in West Africa for the year 2019. The honour was bestowed on the organization at the 2019 edition of the prestigious West African Innovation Awards, which took place September 12, 2019 at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

Receiving the award, the MD/CEO, Sir Young Toby Ekechi attributed the landmark achievement to the commitment of staff and management of the bank whose passion and innovative initiatives contributed in no small measure to their success.

In an interactive session with the press after the award, Sir Ekechi commended the Board of FGMB, especially the proprietor and immediate past Chairman of the bank, Chief Dr Fabian Nwaora for the leadership and guidance which culminated into the award, among various other accolades the organization has been accorded in recent times.

According to Ekechi “My Board members are wonderful assets to the bank. The Founder and immediate past Chairman, Chief Dr Fabian Nwaorah is ever ready to direct us towards achieving success. His vast experience in real estate has played significant role in the various Joint Ventures that saw us offering mortgages at single interest rate over a period of 10 years”

Speaking further, Sir Ekechi called on the government to reduce the cost of land acquisition as well as streamlining and quickening the process of land title perfection

The award for Mortgage Finance Bank, which is pioneered by FGMB, and is expected to be a regular feature in the prestigious annual West African honours event, is aimed at recognizing innovation and efficient housing delivery in the sub-region.