WORLD
Iran Frees British-Flagged Oil Tanker
Iranian authorities on Monday said Iran has freed the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said legal investigations have concluded and the ship’s violations have been forgiven, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.
However, he did not say if the ship had left port.
The ship was impounded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on July 19 for alleged violations.
The seizure in the strategically important shipping route in the Gulf has caused tensions between Iran and other countries in the region, as well as with Britain and the U.S.
Erik Hanell, head of Sweden-based shipping company Stena Bulk, which operates the tanker, was not immediately available for comment.
Hanell on Sunday told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that the ship’s release appeared imminent. (NAN)
