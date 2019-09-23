NANS Pushes For 20% Budgetary Allocation To Education

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on state and federal governments in the country to comply with UNESCO recommended over 20% budgetary allocation to education after a tour of Katsina State on inspection of projects.

The NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan, made the call while presenting the interim report of the national leadership of the association on the tour at a press conference in Katsina, yesterday.

“This year, our target is all state governments must comply with 20% budgetary allocation to educational development this year. We have started the agitation with federal government,” Akpan stated.

He commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration for significantly intervening in provision of infrastructural facilities and addressing the low enrolment of children into formal education by making education available for all in the state among many in the North regarded as educationally disadvantage.

“We have witnessed the new face of development in Katsina State; it’s incumbent on us to use the template of good governance instituted by Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari as a comparison and model for other governors and governments.”

NANS leadership, he said, appreciates the unrelenting efforts of Katsina State government at placing its people first in the way and manner it is addressing where challenges are being faced in different sectors.

“Nigerian students note with satisfaction the swift approach put in place in taming the deadly incursion and spread of banditry into the society. We have seen the projects in roads construction done by His Excellency which is an attestation to Governor Masari’s efforts at addressing the disconnection between people and their economy. There is no doubt that progress has been made by the government.”

He, however, noted that there were some areas where consolidation would be needed and where the government would need to improve on, saying the overall assessment of NANS is the effort of the government has taken the state to a better point.