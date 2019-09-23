NB Plc Set To Hold Nickfest Family Festival

The Nigerian Breweries Plc says it is set to hold this year’s edition of its biggest family festival, tagged “Nickfest” in Lagos on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

The company’s Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Mrs Ngozi Nkwoji, said on Monday in Lagos said that Nickfest was a very important investment for the company as it recognises the significance of family time.

Acording to her, Nickfest is an annual family spectacle, a weekend of epic entertainment that has annually, since 2017, welcomed over 4,000 children and parents.

Nkwoji said the company was always excited whenever they get opportunities to share happiness, especially when they bring families together for fun and excitement.

“As a brand that is all about nourishing family moments, we are once again excited to open the gates of Happy Land to thousands of families from across the country even as we prepare to share happiness all around.

“In the spirit of sharing happiness, the Maltina crew will be touring leading malls and media houses to whet appetites as parents and children prepare to catch a taste of this thrilling family excitement.

“It is set to be the happiest days in the lives of all attendees as children and parents will witness Maltina’s fantastic Happy Land, the mascot,” she said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Nkwoji said that children would also see their favourite Nickelodeon characters and brand new live shows.

“Children will see Nick characters like SpongeBob Square Pants, Dora the Explorer, the teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol and Shimmer and Shine, the two genies who can solve any problem also take the stage.

“Making their debut appearance in Nigeria is the new and super-charged “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”; these heroes are back with more energy and power that will make them a toast for the family-themed festival.

“Kids and parents can also look forward to big surprises at Maltina’s Happy Land as the brand has a lot of exciting activities planned for the children,” she said. (NAN)