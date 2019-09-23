NEWS
Ogun Distributes Family Planning Consumables To 100 Health Facilities
Ogun State government has distributed Family Planning consumables worth about N7million to 100 high volume public health facilities in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
This, according to the state government, was meant to address prevalence challenges of accessing Family Planning (FP)/Child Spacing Services in the state.
Speaking during the distribution process in Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola said, the move would allow free access to FP services in public health facilities across the State, adding that, this would prevent unauthorised charges to offer such services.
The consumables, which consists of cotton wool, needles syringes, plaster, surgical blades, and disinfectants, among others, formed part of the items to offer effective FP/Child Spacing services to the residents of the state, especially, the less privileged people in the society.
Ogunsola added that, “this development will ensure that no public health facility has the moral justification to charge any client coming to access FP services. The Federal Government has made commodities available to the State while we have also gone further to ensure the availability of consumables for the provision of quality FP services at no cost.”
To successfully achieve this, he said, the state had carefully identified and selected one hundred high volume public health centres where clients access FP services regularly, while commodities and consumables will be provided as demand increases.
He insisted that the state would continue to increase the awareness and encourage uptake of different FP/Child Spacing methods in order to achieve its 2020 Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) target as well as prevent unplanned pregnancies and maternal deaths, noting that, the methods had proven to be cost effective to women and the society at large.
