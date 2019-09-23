PIPER Foundation Empowers Women In Bajju Community

PIPER Foundation has empowered women in Bajju community of Kaduna State to mark the birthday of her President, Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER who is also an actress and renowned TV Presenter.

Speaking during the programme, the founder of the foundation, Amb. Rachel Bakam, called on the young ladies who are interested in the media and other empowerment programme to take advantage of the offer.

She said, “I want to kept my promise which I made at the Bajju Kingdom Chieftain the Great, where noble and Kind King of the Bajju people put together an event by the Palace and the Beauty and Brain Queen HRM margaret to empower young women in the rural community,” she said

She noted that to kept the promise, she hosted over 10 ladies which include the 2 representatives, Chief Anthony Didam, Waziri of Kajjuland and Chief Joseph Turaki Tsyun of Kajjuland, also the members of the Bajju Traditional Council sent by the King HRH Nuhu Bature Achi the Agwam Bajju 1 to represent him at the auspicious event.

“The PIPER foundation reached out with the support of a reputable Nigerian with a heart of gold Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama the first Ukraine’s Honorary Consul in Liberia.

“The Foundation offered seed capital to all the ladies and Amb. Rachel Bakam mentored and spoke to the young girls on how to build a career as Television Producers and Presenters.

“From the house, the ladies were transported to Africa Independent Television for a tour of the facility and to have a feel of how the media facility works. The girls were all elated and blessed at the end of the day,” she added.

LEADERSHIP recall that in a recent interview, Rachel said that it’s more blessed to give than to receive and the best reaching out to home.

Also Dr. Nelson Oniyama commended Ambassador Rachel Bakam for her humanitarian support to women’s in the community, adding that Rachel have a golden heart.