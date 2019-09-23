PTAD Begins Verification Of Pensioners In North West

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says it has started the verification of pensioners from states in the North West Zone.

PTAD Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the five or six-day exercise would take care of pensioners from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that the directorate had conducted similar verification for pensioners from the civil service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Custom Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prison Service and pensions’department.

Ajayi noted that the directorate would provide lunch for the pensioners during the verification, in addition to other necessary support, to make them comfortable throughout the period.

According to him, the directorate has also provided an ambulance at the venue for easy conveyance of the sick persons, in case anyone of illness.

“The way pensioners are now being treated is different from the way they used to be taken care of, as PTAD makes sure of their maximum comfort,” he said.

Ajayi noted that the directorate had conducted similar exercise in Lagos, from where it moved to South South, South West, South East and North East.

“We are now in North West, after which we will move to the North Central zone in October; and from there, we will go to Abuja on Dec.17,” he said.

The PTAD Spokesman appealed to the pensioners to exercise patience and cooperate with the directorate, to ensure the success of the programme.

“Each pensioner has been given a tally, indicating the date he or she will be attended to. So, there is no need for one to stay at the venue if he or she is expected to appear at the venue on second or third day,” Ajayi said.

Some of the pensioners, who spoke to NAN at the venue, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made so far, especially the sitting arrangement; as every pensioner has a chair allocated to him or her. (NAN)