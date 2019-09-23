NEWS
Russia Ratifies Paris Climate Accord
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has on Monday signed a Cabinet resolution on ratifying the Paris climate agreement.
Medvedev said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers that “let’s start with an important document, I signed a government resolution, it concerns the adoption of the Paris climate agreement.’’
Russia signed the agreement on 22 April 2016 and 195 nations and the European Union have signed the Agreement. However, ten nations are still yet to ratify the deal.
The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The agreement also aims to create more financing for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and support more climate-resilient development.
Notably, the U.S. announced its intention to withdraw from the accord. It is entitled to leave it not earlier than November 2020.
The Paris Agreement is a deal under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that focuses on issues related to greenhouse gas emissions.
It was signed by 196 states on 22 April 2016. (Sputnik/NAN)
