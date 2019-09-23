Sanwo-Olu Vows To Build More Courts For Quick Justice Delivery

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday assured the state’s judiciary of his resolve to build new courts to facilitate access to and quick delivery of Justice.

The Governor also assured the judiciary of his support to ensure the successful implementation of the reforms been initiated by the new Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the special service organised by the state Judiciary to commemorate 2019/2020 legal year.

He said it has become imperative for the two arms of government to work together to further consolidate the “primus position of the Lagos Judiciary in the Federation”.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat further stated that, “the Judicial sector plays a critical role in ensuring low and order through the protection of rights of all citizens irrespective of status and stature”

“We will therefore work with you and do our utmost best to provide solutions to the challenges that may constitute obstacles to effective, efficient and impartial justice delivery in Lagos State”

“I have approved the completion of the combined High and Magistrate Courts in Ajah. In a few month’s time this multipurpose court would be completed and handed over to the Lagos State Judiciary”.

In a remark, the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba thanked the governor for the support stressing that the executive have been a pillar of support since it’s assumption of office.

The Chief Judge who claimed to have held meeting with the Controller of Prison in the state, promised that judiciary under his watch would not contribute to prison congestion.

He promised to pursue community sentence and restorative justice.

He admonished Judges and Magistrate not to drift away from the part of righteousness, stressing that they should deliver judgement with the fear of God.