WORLD
Son Shoots Father Dead During Boar Hunt
Italian police have charged a man with culpable homicide after he shot and killed his father during a boar hunt.
The two men were moving through thick bushes near the town of Postiglione in the southern province of Salerno on Sunday, Italian media reported.
The 34-year-old opened fire when he saw a shadow and rustling foliage, striking his father in the lower abdomen.
He immediately raised the alarm when he realised what had happened and tried to keep his father alive.
But doctors could do nothing to save 55-year-old Martino Gaudioso.
They were hunting in a national park area where hunting is prohibited, local media said. Police seized their rifles.
On Sunday the president of the Italian League for the Defence of Animals and the Environment said Italy had become the “Wild West”.
“It is a real national emergency,” Michela Vittoria Brambilla said.
Last October, Sergio Costa, Italy’s environment minister, called for a national ban on Sunday hunting after an 18-year-old was shot and killed close to the French border.
By the end of that month, two more men – a 56-year-old and a 20-year-old – had also died in similar circumstances.
BBC
