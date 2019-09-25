Billionaire Okunbo Bags Global Peace Award In Geneva

For pursuing global peace and entrenching unity in Africa and the world, Nigerian astute billionaire business mogul and philanthropist, Capt. (Dr) Idahosa Okunbo was honoured in a faraway Geneva, with the prestigious Global Peace by the Chairman of the order of Lafayette H.E Robert Blum. The award was conferred on the respected business guru on the United Nation day for Global Peace at a colourful ceremony which had in attendance international diplomats and business associates.

Okunbo, who is the Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, a reputable offshore asset protection company, OMS, also recorded a another business milestone last week with the signing of $876m financing and Technical Services Agreement, (FTSA) deal his company, CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company Ltd (CDPC) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd. The Lafayette award bestowed on Capt Hosa, popularly called ‘Cappy’ by his admirers is a patriotic, hereditary, nonpartisan, and fraternal organization established in New York City in 1958 by Colonel Hamilton Fish III (1888-1991), a former Congressman from New York and decorated veteran of the First World War.

Meanwhile, the Otaifoh of Uromi land, chief Owen Chamberlain Obaseki JP, described the award on Capt Hosa as a result sheer hard work and uncommon niche he has continue to carve for himself. “As you continue to soar, the sky cannot be your limit. Your constant sojourn clearly depicts you as the owner of your own sphere in every solar year; like an existentialist you have chosen your own destiny and have written your own story in which you feature as the hero. Indeed, you have no limit.”