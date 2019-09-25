WORLD
Boat Sinks, Killing 10 Wedding Party Guests
The number of deaths from Tuesday’s boat capsize in Bangladesh’s North-East Sunamganj district has risen to 10 on Wednesday, local police said.
The boat capsized in the wetland, known as Kaliakutha haor in Sunamganj district, some 296 km North-East of its capital Dhaka, on Tuesday about 7:00 p.m. local time.
It carried on board dozens of wedding party guests and overturned under inclement weather.
Police Station Officer in charge of Sunamganj’s district, Nazrul Islam, told newsmen that another six missing bodies were recovered on Wednesday bringing the number of death toll to 10 as against four on Tuesday.
“Rescuers recovered the missing bodies on Wednesday morning from nearby areas where the boat capsized.
Locals retrieved bodies of four children on Tuesday night, Islam said.
Earlier, he noted that there were 20 people on the boat when the disaster occurred and many survived by swimming to the shore.
Ferry and boat disasters are common in Bangladesh.
Boat and ferry are still a key means of transport in the country, and most of them are often overcrowded. (NAN)
