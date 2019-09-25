NEWS
Corps Member Donates 688 Sandals To Primary School Pupils
A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi, Miss Aderonke Adeoye, on Wednesday donated 688 sandals to less privileged primary school pupils in Lokoja to encourage them to go to school.
Donating some of the sandals to the pupils of Lokongoma Primary School, Lokoja, Adeoye said the gesture was to make the children happy and encourage them to always go to school, as well as to enable them to realise the importance of education in life.
Adeoye, who is an indigene of Ekiti State, said a total of six different primary schools in Lokoja would get the shoes.
“Some of the children wear slippers to school while some wear spoilt sandals which make them to look very rough and dirty.
“I want to make the children happy and encourage them to always go to school and to let them realise the importance of education in life,” she said.
She enjoined fellow corps members to make impact on the lives of the less privileged children, saying, “it is part of what we were taught in our orientation camp – to serve our father land wholeheartedly”.
She thanked the Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue for its support as well as other philanthropists in the state for their financial and moral support.
Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Education and Science, Rosemary Osikoya, advised the pupils to make good use of the sandals by wearing them to school.
Osikoya, who was represented by Mr Femi Sunday, the Director, Education Support Service (ESS), advised parents not to sell the sandals but use them for the benefit of their children.
He further urged the parents to pray for the corps member for putting smile on the faces of the children.
“Giving to the less privileged is what I love doing and God is the only one that can reward givers,” she said.
The benefiting schools are: Kabawa Nursery and Primary school 1and 2, Serikinoma Nursery and Primary school; Maadi Nursery and Primary school; Liwaul-HAMDI Nursery and Primary School; St. Mary’s L.G.E.A Nursery/Primary School 1, and Lokongoma L.G.E.A Nursery/Primary School, Lokoja. (NAN)
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov