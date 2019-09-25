Davido To Star In ‘Coming To America 2

It seems everything is going very well for Nigerian superstar, Davido who will be making an appearance in the upcoming iconic romantic comedy, ‘Coming to America’ by Eddie Murphy. This information was made public by Ghanaian/Liberian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson who announced on his Twitter handle on September 21 that Davido will perform in one of the scenes in the movie.

According to Blackson, the information was given to him by Davido. Davido and Michael Blackson were seen after his show in Atlanta and there have been presumptions that the information was probably gotten there. “Davido told me he has a performance scene in the movie #ComingToAmerica2 congrats homie.— Michael Blackson (@ MichaelBlackson) September 21, 2019,” he posted. Davido is presently on tour with American singer, Chris Brown and they presently have over ten cities in the United States to cover together with Davido performing their recent hit single ‘Blow my Mind’ and ‘IF.’