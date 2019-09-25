NEWS
Edo Emerges 2nd In World Bank Performance Awards
Edo State has emerged second best-performing state in the Nigeria Portfolio Performance Awards organised by the World Bank Nigeria Country Office for state governments and federal institutions.
In a commendation letter, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for the state’s performance as it clinched the award for the Best State Coordination Mechanism (Second Position), among state’s reviewed for the awards.
Benmessaoud noted that Edo State is also one of the five states with the Best Portfolio Briefs prepared for Timely Engagement between the Country Office and the new administration.
He added, “This is to appreciate your support and state’s participation in the just concluded Nigeria portfolio performance Awards ceremony hosted by the World Bank Country Office in Abuja, and to congratulate you on your state’s commendable performance which led to winning the award for the Best State Coordination Mechanism (Second Position) and also, one of the five states with the Best State Portfolios Briefs Prepared for Timely Engagement with the New Administration.”
He said, “The event recognized the performance of projects implementation teams across the states and federal institutions. Furthermore, state delegates were afforded the opportunity to network and share knowledge with their colleagues from other states. Through this event, we also believe Edo State will significantly improve the overall momentum in the implementation of projects in the state.”
The World Bank plays an active role in the development programmes in the state through the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project; Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP); FADAMA projects, Edo-Azura Power Project and many others.
