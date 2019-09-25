Groups Clash In P’Harcourt Over NDDC Appointments

Reactions trailing the newly appointed Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), continued on Tuesday, as two opposing groups staged protests on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The groups carrying placards with varying inscriptions led by Johnson Amachree, Amadi Kingsley, Amos Eze and Tamunor Victor called for dissolution of the Board saying the government did not follow the NDDC Act in constituting the board.

They also claimed they were as well protesting the omission of their names in the already compiled Water Hycent project that was made to empower youth leaders from the region.

Similarly, another group supporting the Board claimed that those protesting against were sponsored by people it alleged had stampeded the development of the region.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 27, nominated new board members for the interventionist agency for the oil-rich region, with Mr. Bernard Okumagba from Delta State as managing director designate and Chief Pius Odubu from Edo State as chairman.

But shortly after the appointments were announced, some stakeholders in the region kicked against it, saying the appointments were lopsided.

The governors of states in the region also faulted the constitution of the Board claiming that they were not consulted before the appointments were made.

But, in a swift reaction, some youths challenged the governors to give account of the stewardship rather than dissipating energies on a Federal Government Board appointment.

Addressing the protesters, Niger Delta activists and youth leaders, Engr Jator Abido, Mr Beke Apere, George Kpesu and Ayema Peres Benjamin appealed for calm saying the interest of the region should be paramount and not individual aspirations.

The leaders, who spoke separately, expressed confidence in the NDDC Board and sued for support from all quarters to enable development of the region.

Engr Jator Abido particularly, expressed total and unalloyed support to the new board, question the grounds on which the protesters against the new NDDC board laid their grouse.

The youth leaders, who had been engaging in wide consultations and dialogues with relevant stakeholders for peace to reign, called on all well-meaning Niger Deltans to support the new administration of the commission to achieve needed success for the benefit of the region.

“I Engr Jator Abido, the NDYC National Coordinator of the Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC, has repeatedly said that I should be held responsible if this new board fails”.