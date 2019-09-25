Jammu & Kashmir: India Alleges Int’l Conspiracy

A former Foreign Secretary of India, Kanwal Sibal, has alleged that Pakistan is mobilising an international campaign against India’s constitutional move in Jammu and Kashmir, even though the country does not disturb the prevailing peace in the region or Pakistan’s security.

It would be recalled that the Indian government revoked the special status accorded the Indian-administered Kashmir in its constitution, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years.

But, the country maintained that the nullification of Article 370 is clearly India’s internal affair, adding that the constitutional arrangement between India and Jammu and Kashmir have always been an issue of political management internal to the country without involving any external obligation.

Sibal said that India as a sovereign country and a democracy is fully conscious of its responsibilities towards its people and will not accept interference in its internal affairs, in line with the provisions of the United Nations (UN) Charter.

Sibal said: ‘’Friendly countries have to be watchful that they do not encourage Pakistan’s hostile campaign against India and encourage its verbal excesses and war-mongering hysteria, as that can only close doors for a bilateral dialogue that they recommend as a path to a solution.

‘’Equating India and Pakistan is wrong; so is placing the burden of resuming dialogue equally on both. It is not possible to resume dialogue with Pakistan unless it abjures terrorism credibly and verifiably. The international community should not obfuscate Pakistan’s terrorist affiliations,’’ he said.

He stressed that those pronouncing on the tensions being created by Pakistan on India’s constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir must not resort to diplomatic equivocation by calling for a resolution of the Kashmir issue bilaterally by India and Pakistan on the basis of the UN Charter, UN resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The envoy said those ‘’critical of India for violating human rights In J&K are showing disrespect for India’s democracy because the means it has deployed to prevent violence are proportionate and exposed to domestic political debate, media scrutiny, and judicial oversight.

‘’Democracies too have to defend themselves from external threats, but unlike some of those who are critical, India has not intervened militarily abroad, inflicted terrible misery on millions by ousting unpalatable governments and destabilising whole societies, incarcerating countless numbers in re-education camps to combat radicalism, interfering with religious practices of minorities, and so on.

‘’China has backed Pakistan’s bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue by engineering a closed-door discussion on J&K in the UN Security Council in August,’’ he said.

He explained that while no outcome statement or press release resulted, Pakistan remains undeterred by this setback and has raised the issue of human rights violations in J&K at the Human Rights Council in Geneva (and received a befitting reply from India), and intends to agitate it in the forthcoming UNGA session.

The envoy explained that Pakistan is hardly in a position to project itself as a protector of human rights in J&K, given its own abysmal human rights record in treating its ethnic groups and minorities, whether Balochs, Shias, Ahmadis, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus. Its blasphemy laws terrorise the minorities, while extremist organisations within the country like Sipah-e-Sahiba target Shias.

‘’ It has used air power and heavy weapons against its civilian population in the frontier areas. It protects its Jihadi organisations that serve as instruments for terrorist operations in India and Afghanistan. It has brought about demographic changes in PoJ&K and suppressed political freedoms there,’’ he said.

He further averred that as against constitutional changes made in J&K through a democratic parliamentary process that is open to judicial scrutiny, Pakistan has brought about major unilateral changes in J&K by illegally ceding the Shaksgam Valley to China, allowing China to build the Karakoram Highway through PoJ&K and now the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which, in Pakistan’s own definition, is “disputed” territory.

‘’It has changed the territorial and geopolitical status quo and threatened India’s security with the CPEC with the permanent positioning of Chinese military and civilian personnel in PoJ&K,’’ he added.

The envoy declared that calling India to respect human rights and restore access to services such as the internet and mobile networks and resume political engagement with local leaders and schedule the promised elections at the earliest opportunity is a very prescriptive approach, amounting to interference in India’s internal affairs.

‘’They should realise that this only facilitates declared Pakistani jihadi designs in J&K and boosts Imran Khan’s hysterical efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue and encourage Kashmiri elements to rise against New Delhi’s decision,’’ he said.

He alleged that given the reality of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in J&K over the last 30 years, its proxies operating in the state, the use of social media to instigate violence, the radicalisation of a section of the Kashmiri Muslims, the activities of the separatists long tutored and supported by Pakistan, India has thought it fit, based on past experience and lessons learned, to impose restrictions on movement and communications in the Kashmir Valley to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens and prevent terrorist violence.

‘’These are temporary measures, to be lifted progressively by the authorities as they monitor the situation,’’ he added.