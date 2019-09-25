WORLD
Johnson To Face Lawmakers’ Wrath As British Parliament Resumes
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a hostile reception and more calls to resign on Wednesday as parliament resumes following a ruling by Britain’s top court that he had suspended it unlawfully.
Johnson ignored immediate calls to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, saying he “strongly disagrees with this judgment.”
Johnson had said he wanted to suspend parliament until Oct. 14 to clear the way for a new government work programme in a new session of parliament.
Opponents accused him of seeking to limit scrutiny of his plans for Britain to leave the European Union (EU), with or without a deal, on Oct. 31.
The court ruled that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, parliament “was unlawful, void and has no effect.”
“This was not a normal prorogation. It prevented parliament from carrying out its normal role,” it said.
In a speech in New York on Monday, Johnson said the court ruling would not deter him “from getting on and delivering on the will of the people to come out of the EU on Oct. 31.”
Some analysts have speculated that Johnson could make a third call for a snap election on Wednesday, after parliament twice voted down his motions amid fears that he could choose an election date that minimizes parliamentary time before Oct. 31. (NAN)
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- CRIME24 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS16 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov