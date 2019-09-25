Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl

A 41- year old man identified as Fatai Kehinde, has been arrested for sexually molesting a 15- year old girl in Lagos.

Our correspondent gathered that the officials of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) made the arrest on Wednesday and the suspect identified as Fatai Kehinde was allegedly caught having a sex romp with a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at Olisa/Arogundade Street, in Iju Ishaga.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly hypnotised the teenager and took advantage of her in his house.

She was said to be going to work when the incident occurred and had narrated her experience to her colleagues in the office who came for the man almost immediately.

According to a source, a mob soon gathered and descended on the man following alarm raised by the girl’s colleague who came to his house with her.

“They were about to lynch him when LNSC officials arrived the scene. It was around past 11am. They moved in and took the man and the young girl away.

“But before they got there, people questioned the girl and she said she was going to work when the man touched her and said she was being spiritually monitored by her father’s family.

“She said after the touch, she did not know what was happening to her again. That the man asked her to go and by egg and salt which she did and followed him inside his house.

“He told her to take off her clothes and she complied. He raped her and she ordered her to wear her dress and leave.

“She said she was on her way to the factory she works at when she regained herself and promptly narrated her experience to her colleagues.

“They followed her to the place and accosted the man. He confessed he slept with the girl and they started beating him,” he said.

But the suspect told LNSC officials that it was inside his brother’s shop that he raped the girl, adding that he gave her N1,500 after the act.

He said: “She told me to help her collect money from her boyfriend. From there I took her inside my brother’s shop and slept with her on the floor. After that I gave her N1500. She told me she will come back in the evening and she left.”

Confirming the arrest, the Public Affairs Officer of LNSC Adewale Afolabi said the suspect, his brother and the victim were handed over to policemen at Isokoko Division.

He said the man’s house was searched and it was discovered he had three shrines which he and his brother used for alleged fraudulent practices.