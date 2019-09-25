Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun

A 27-year-old mobile money banking agent identified as Eniola Adenuga who raped his colleague to death in Abeokuta was among the 19 suspects paraded on Wednesday for various crimes by the Ogun state police command.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Edward Ajogun, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital said Adenuga raped the 21-year old victim, Faith Jude to death last week Tuesday inside the store of their office located at Lafenwa area of the metropolis.

Ajogun further explained that the suspect in order to cover his crime quickly reported to Faith’s boss that he had given the usual money to the deceased, but later brought out the remains of the deceased after the third day, covered her with a ‘canopy’ and reported to the police that the girl’s corpse was found in front of their office.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, the suspect confessed to committing the offense by taking advantage of the deceased when she came to collect money for the day’s business for her boss.

Adenuga explained that he had for weeks, been making advances to the deceased which she would not consent to.

According to the suspect, opportunity however, presented itself when the victim, though on her monthly period, came to collect money for her boss while it was raining heavily.

“I told her I wanted to have sex with her on that faithfully day she refused, she even told if she would allow me, not on that day because she was on her monthly mensuration.

“I didn’t believe her as I thought she was lying. I forced her and I had sex with her inside our store but because of the force, she gave up.

“I covered her mouth with her underwear during sex, I later confirmed that she was menstruating and that she had died. I didn’t know she had given up the ghost until after the sex.

“I was scared, I covered her with a ‘canopy’ and rushed back to the main office, after three days, I came back and brought out the corpse.

“On that Tuesday when she died, I called her boss that I had given her the normal money she usually came to collect from me, that was when her boss reported at the police station.

“The following day, I dropped her PoS machine and her chair in front of the office, I called the boss again that we have seen her PoS machine and chair, so that people will think she had run away with the money.

“The following day, I brought out the corpse and reported at Lafenwa Police station that a corpse was seen in front of my office, the police started the investigation and I was caught because of the discrepancies in my statement and the message I sent to her boss”.

The DCP said Adenuga was arrested through professional interrogation despite his ploy to mislead the police.

He said the case is still being investigated by the Homicide section of the Command and will be charged to court upon completion.