Others
PIPER Foundation Empowers Women In Bajju Community
PIPER Foundation has empowered women in Bajju community of Kaduna State to mark the birthday of her President, Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER who doubles as an actress and TV Presenter. Speaking during the programme, the founder of the foundation, Bakam called on young ladies who are interested in the media and other empowerment programmes to take advantage of the offer. She said,
“I wanted to keep the promise I made to the Bajju Chieftain, the noble and Kind King of the Bajju at an event organised by Queen Margaret to empower young women in the rural community. “The Foundation offered seed capital to all the ladies and I mentored and spoke to the young girls on how to build a career as Television Producers and Presenters.
“From the house, the ladies were transported to Africa Independent Television for a tour of the facility and to have a feel of how the media facility works. The girls were all elated and blessed at the end of the day,” she added. LEADERSHIP recalls that in a recent interview, Rachel said that it better to give than to receive.
Also Dr. Nelson Oniyama commended Ambassador Rachel Bakam for her humanitarian support to women in the community adding that Rachel has a golden heart. She hosted over 10 ladies which include the 2 representatives, Chief Anthony Didam, Waziri of Bajjuland and Chief Joseph Turaki Tsyun of Bajjuland, also the members of the Bajju Traditional Council sent by the King , HRH Nuhu Bature Achi the Agwam Bajju 1 who represented him at the auspicious event
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov