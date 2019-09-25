Singer Teni Makes Acting Debut In ‘Dear Affy’

Fast-rising Nigerian sensational singer Teniola Apata, a.k.a Teni-The Entertainer, has made acting debut in a romantic movie, `Dear Affy’

The star-studded movie, directed by Samuel Olatunji , is set to hit cinemas on the next Valentine’s Day, February 2020.

Although, the role of the singer, and now actress, in the new movie is yet to be revealed, she made her debut alongside BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem star, Sir Dee.

Dear Affy also stars Nollywood icons Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko,Toyin Abraham, Chinedu Ikedieze, Odunlade Adekola, and Hafeez Oyetoro .

Other casts included Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Bimbo Akintola and Ali Nuhu, among others.

The plot of Dear Affy tells the story of a female art enthusiast who wants to marry the man she loves, but got her dream of a blissful married life dashed as she ‘accidentally’ got pregnant.

She then embarks on a challenging mission to locate who the father of the unborn baby is since she and her fiance have chosen celibacy while courting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Teni, the younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola,, came to limelight after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”.

“Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

She had earlier released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records, and gained some prominence after releasing the single “Fargin”.

Teni won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards

She also won Best New Artist at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, and ‘NotJustOk’ ranked her eighth on their list of the 10 Hottest Artists In Nigeria, among other accolades (NAN)