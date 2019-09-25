WORLD
Somali Military Court Chief Survives al-Shabaab Assassination Attempt
The Head of Somalia’s military court on Wednesday survived an assassination attempt by the Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab.
Hassan Shuute, who was targeted while travelling in a convoy with other senior military officials, was believed to be a high-profile target by the jihadist group as his court had sentenced several of them to death.
According to Somali police officer, Ali Kulmiye, roadside bomb has hit his convoy, but survived the attack.
Police said the powerful blast on a road between the capital Mogadishu and the district of Afgoye damaged the bulletproof car in which Shuute was travelling in.
Shuute and the other senior officials escaped unharmed, but unfortunately two of his bodyguards were killed.
Security official, Mohamed Hussein, noted that a similar roadside bomb also killed three Somali soldiers on Wednesday, as they drove in a military car around the capital’s Taleh neighbourhoood.
However, Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network, claimed responsibility for both attacks.
It launches attacks within Somalia on regular bases. (NAN)
