AUDA-NEPAD Boss Calls For Global Strategies Against Illicit Financial Flows

The National Coordinator, Chief executive Officer, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM), Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has called on world leaders to consider Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) as common problem and come up with strategies that can stem the vices.

Akobundu made the call while addressing high-level delegates at a side-line event of the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday in New York.

The side-line event’ was titled: Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and return to sustainable Development’ .

It was hosted by Nigeria, co-hosted by Governments of Norway, Ethiopia, Zambia and South Africa while organised by AUDA-NEPAD/APRM in Collaboration with Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Nigeria.

According to statement signed by the Media assistant to the AUDA-NEPAD boss, Abolade Ogundimu said that the National Coordinator, global contribution of strategies will eradicate IFF, enhance attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensure return of stolen assets.

“Illicit financial flows distorts development in Africa, the illicit movement of funds in and out of Africa, affects the delivery of public goods, financing of poverty-reducing programmes, and infrastructural development.

“The illegal exploitation of Africa’s natural resources leads to deprivations that impoverish local communities, activities of anti-development must stop.

“A natural progression from the discussions around Illicit Financial Flows is needed in order to have global strategies in combating the canker worm and Strengthen good practices on asset recovery.

“It will also help repatriation of the Illicit proceeds to the country of origin for sustainable economic development,” she said.

While reiterating Nigeria’s contribution to stem IFFs at the global event, Akobundu urged host nations of illicit funds to own up and do the needful.

“Between 2003 and 2012, Nigeria lost about $158 billion to illicit financial flows,

“The Nigerian Government has made significant progress in tracking down illicit funds movement from Nigeria.

“However, in some cases, these assets are stocked in foreign accounts and become a safe havens.

“Countries supporting the Illicit assets must therefore, step out from behind the laws and acknowledge that they provide safeguard for proceeds of grand corruption.”she said.

Akobundu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership role in the fight against corruption, not only in the Africa’s most populous nation, but in the continent through his support to AUDA-NEPAD and other continental agencies of development.

“Let me particularly thank Africa’s Anti- Corruption Champion, President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and commitment to end corruption in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

“ His Excellency has taken particular interest in the work of AUDA as it aligns with his triple focus, growing the economy; fighting corruption and; restoring security,” she said.

The C.E.O appreciated President Buhari and other presidents that attended and supported the event and called for sufficient support to AUDA-NEPAD by African nations.

“AUDA-NEPAD’s core priority agenda for the Next Level will address the triple issues of Economic Development, Corruption and Insecurity in our Continent.

“The Modernization of the rural Communities through the following areas, among others: Community based development /intervention programmes Goals (1&11); Aggressive/massive capacity building for Youths and Women (Goals 4&5).

Also, Promoting entrepreneurship through Public/Private Partnership for job and wealth creation (Goal 8)” she said.

Other Presidents at the event include: President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and President Sahlework Zewede of Ethiopia, while President of 74th UNGA, Prof. Tijani Muhammed-Bande and Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chairperson, Panel of Eminent Persons,,APRM, were parts of the high-level delegates.

They were part of the speakers and panelists at the IFFs event, a precursor to the main deliberation that will be later held at the 74th UNGA.

They sued for effective capacity building, massive advocacy, effective legal framework and strengthening the relevant institution for curbing IFFs globally.