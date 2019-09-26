NEWS
Civil Service Week: Poor Leadership Responsible For Nigeria’s Underdevelopment
Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed has said that Poor Leadership and Corruption are the major cause of Nigeria’s underdevelopment.
Rasheed who was the Guest Lecturer at the 2019 Civil Service Week Public Lecture, held at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, also revealed that the nation’s leadership gap are responsible for the poor socio-economic conditions of Nigerian society which is responsible for the increasing urge of Nigerians to want to migrate to foreign countries.
With a lecture topic “ Youth Empowerment and Migration: The Imperative of Good Governance, Innovation and Effective Poverty Reduction Strategy”, the professor lamented that previous intervention programmes by various governments have not been successful due to corruption, mismanagement and poor governance.
“Sadly, Nigeria, since independence, has been assailed by corruption and poor governance, leading to the current situation in which our citizens are seeking refuge in droves, in foreign lands”.
“So far, efforts by successive governments to change the situation have failed. Previous intervention programmes have not been effective due to corruption and poor governance. Under such system, funds allocated to projects or programmes are not judiciously utilized and operations are open to fraud, embezzlement and waste”, she said.
The lecturer who commended the current administration’s drive towards fighting endemic corruption in the country, also called on civil servants to show true patriotism in delivering their responsibilities to the country.
In her response, the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan call on Public Servants to avail themselves to the opportunities that the service will provide so as to deepen and expand their knowledge as well as improve their capacities.
“In these fast changing global economies, we must also avail ourselves of the benefits of Information Communication Technology (ICT) without necessarily waiting for support from the Service. We cannot become global citizens if we continue to operate in an analogue environment”.
“I therefore wish to assure you all of my commitment to Training and Re-Training of civil servants because that is central to the creation and sustenance of a sound workforce. It is therefore expected that you would listen attentively and contribute to the discussions”, she said.
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov