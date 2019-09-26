Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products

The Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as EdoJobs in conjunction with Zaytun Naturals have concluded plans to train not less than 150 youths in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government of the State on the production of natural skincare products.

The training programme, to be conducted by Bluecougar Skincare Academy, is targeted at youths interested in acquiring skills in cosmetics and personnel grooming to make them self-reliant.

EdoJobs, which spearheads the Edo State Government’s skills development and job creation programmes, has engaged not less than 100,000 youths in direct and indirect jobs across different sectors of the state in over two years.

Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the state government would be partnering with a natural skincare products company, Zaytun Naturals, run by Dr. Kadijat Momodu, on the training programme, where youths will learn how to produce quality products made from locally sourced materials.

According to her, “we will be organising an intensive training programme on how to make natural skin care products for 150 youths in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. This is a milestone partnership for us, as the axis in which this programme would hold is saturated with tertiary institutions, meaning students would benefit from such training.

“Residents in Auchi would also be delighted by this because the training will be conducted by one of our own, who hails from that axis. So, it will be an opportunity for them to interact with a successful daughter of the soil, who will be sharing her expertise with them.”

She added that the focus of the training would be how to make natural skin care products used in Spas and beauty shops, noting that there is strong entrepreneurship bent in the training that would ensure that the participants would be self-reliant after the exercise.