FBI List: Court Remands Man Over N1.4m Internet Fraud 

A Kwara High Court in Ilorin, on Thursday ordered that Joseph Oyediran, a Nigerian wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the U.S.,who allegedly defrauded an American of N1.4 million, be remanded in a correctional facility,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Oyediran,36, with five counts of internet fraud and other fraud-related offences, obtaining money under false pretences, among others.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correction Service facility in Mandalla, Ilorin.

Abdulgafar adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for hearing.

The EFCC alleged that Oyediran, also known as Joe Graves, sometime in May 2015, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1. 4 million from Ms Andrea Smith, an American woman.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Sesan Ola, said that the offence is punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud-related Offences Act.

Ola told the court, “My lord, we urge the court to accept the charge and allow the defendant to take his plea.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr M.A. Bello, however, did not object to the application.

Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)