FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget

The federal government plans to raise the sum of N7.72 trillion from revenue sources to fund the N9.12 trillion 2020 budget estimate.

If passed by the National Assembly, the budget would have a deficit of N2.28 trillion as contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) sent to the legislature yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This implies that the government will borrow the amount to faithfully execute the budget.

An analysis of the MTEF showed that the deficit represents 1.59 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is still within the per cent threshold.

Given the projected revenue and planned expenditure, the fiscal deficit is estimated at N1.95 trillion, about N33.61 billion (or 1.8 per cent) above the estimate of N1.92 trillion in 2019.

This level of deficit, it was gathered, is 1.37 per cent of GDP – well below the threshold (three per cent) stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007.

LEADERSHIP gathered that from the share of the Federation Account and Value Added Tax (VAT) as well as other revenues, the aggregate revenue available to fund the 2020 budget is projected at N7.17 trillion (2.4 per cent or N170.41 billion higher than the 2019 budget of N6.99 trillion).

Consequently, 34.2 per cent of the figure is projected to come from oil sources while the balance will be earned from non-oil sources.

The MTEF also showed that when the retained revenues of the 10 major government-owned enterprises (GOEs) are considered the aggregate federal revenue is projected at N7.72 trillion.

The expenditure is estimated at N9.12 trillion (which includes grants and donor funding of N36.39 billion).

This is slightly higher than the 2019 vote of N8.92 trillion. Interest payments on debt is estimated at N2.45 trillion while provision for Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds to local contractors is N296 billion. The provisions for personnel cost and pension costs are estimated at N2.67 trillion and N536.72 billion respectively.

In addition, N40.17 billion (representing one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund) is earmarked for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), N22.73 billion for GAVIRoutine Immunisation in the service-wide votes, and N89.44 billion for the power sector reform programme.

With these provisions, the sum of N1.01 trillion (exclusive of capital in statutory transfers) is available as amount for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) capital expenditure.

It was further gathered that with the inclusion of capital in statutory transfers, capital supplementation, and grant and donor-funded projects, as well as multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans of N328.13 billion, the capital expenditure amounts to N2.17 trillion.

With the inclusion of the planned expenditure of the top 10 GOEs of N553.14 billion, the proposed aggregate expenditure rises to N10.00 trillion.

“The GOEs capital estimated at N188.23 billion, aggregate capital expenditure (inclusive of capital in statutory transfers) is estimated at N2.17 trillion. This represents 22 per cent of the aggregate projected federal government expenditure in 2020, which falls short of the 30 per cent target in the ERGP.

“This is the consequence of the slower growth in revenues than the rate of growth in non-discretionary recurrent expenditures, specifically debt service and personnel costs,” the MTEF indicated.

According to the government, “this Fiscal Strategy Paper highlights the fiscal and economic objectives of the government over the period 2020-2022 and the policies to achieve them. Over the next three years, government aims at accelerating economic growth, creating jobs and promoting structural transformation to reduce poverty and income inequality.”