Minister Reassures Nigerians of Measures to Tackle Floods

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has reassured Nigerians, especially those affected by devastating flood recently, that the Federal Government was working tirelessly towards providing succor for them, while calling for collaborative measures towards preventing further occurrence.

Farouq, in a Statement, also commiserated with the families of the children who lost their lives during the recent flooding at Polobubo Teskelewu community of Delta State, adding that as a mother she could imagine the pain their families were going through and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Honourable Minister also expressed concerns over the flood that reportedly submerged 150 communities across 9 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

She however,commended efforts of the Kogi State Government in promptly setting up State Emergency response and opening up camps to accommodate victims.

“The Minister reassures Nigerians that Government is mindful of the humanitarian emergencies being brought about by flooding in different parts of the country and is working with relevant stakeholders to provide immediate relief materials and secure lives and property while more durable solutions are being worked out.’

“She however advised that people should take steps to ensure the protection and safety of their lives and property by paying attention to safety guidelines being given by Government which includes temporarily leaving homes that are prone to flood,” the statement reads.