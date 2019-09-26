NEWS
NIS Task Officers On National Security
Mr Okey Ezugwu, Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Cross River Command, has urged officers to place National Security above other considerations in the discharge of their duties at the border posts.
Ezugwu said this during a special parade organised by the command in honor of two retiring Senior officers, DCI Ime Nta and ACI Festus Ayelomi in Calabar.
“We must not compromise our national security. One criminal you allowed into the country can do terrible damage to the nation.
“Love to secure this country because that is our work.
“We must take immigration ahead of other security agencies at the check points and the border posts,” Ezugwu said.
The comptroller lauded the achievements of the outgoing officers while commending them for their dedication and commitment to the service.
He commended Nta, particularly for lifting the passport office of the command to an enviable height.
He urged serving officers to see retirement as the period to rejoice rather than mourn.
“Retirement is not a death sentence; there is need to glorify God,” he said.
Nta who spoke with newsmen after receiving his meritorious service award, said he was happy to leave the service with his head high.
“I am a happy man today. I am leaving the service without regrets. I have done my best for my country,” he said.
He said though it had not been easy but that he weathered the storm and left his mark in the service.
Nta said it would not have been easy to transform the passport office without the cooperation of members of staff.
“I am happy that even the state governor commended us for quick issuance of passport.
“We issue applicants passport within 20 minutes of submission of application, this is unprecedented.
“I thank God who have made everything possible and I thank my officers who worked with me for their unalloyed support,” he said. (NAN)
