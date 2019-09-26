Reforming Nigeria’s Budgeting System

Over the years, budgeting in Nigeria has remained a contentious and challenging issue for the leaders and the led. In both private and public discourses, special attention is always given to it by economic planners and industry players because it indicates the direction of the government at all levels.

The budget’s centrality to national development makes its preparation, promulgation into law and implementation something to attract the attention of Nigerians and indeed, those interested in doing business with the country. As critical as this political and economic document is to both the public and private sectors, the Nigerian experience over the years has pointed towards a yearly ritual.

Often, the budgeting system in the country is fraught with irregularities and sharp practices by state officials vested with the responsibility. Apart from its delayed presentation by the executive to the legislature for consideration and passage by the National Assembly at the federal level, the entire process leaves much to be desired leading to Nigerians hardly getting value for their money.

For the public servants, who initiate the process in active partnership with the political class, no serious work is often done or seen to have been done on yearly basis to redirect the Appropriation Bill to meet the expectations of the people. The civil servants, to the disenchantment of the people, merely engage in duplication and replication of the past templates, joggling the facts, and filling the blank spots.

This disturbing practice has been taken to such deplorable levels that same items are reproduced on the same pages of past budgets and the present ones, with different figures on the expenditure columns as the only input. When such irregularities or shoddy deals are not spotted by the legislature or ignored for selfish interests, the nation pays for what it does not desire as the allocations or disbursed funds end up in private pockets.

The National Assembly, which serves as the eye of the public, sometimes concentrates on inconsequential matters, complicates the process through budget padding, bribe-for budget increase, introduction or inclusion of dubious projects that are often rejected by the executive.

The resulting endless altercations between the executive and the legislature on such budget issues are nothing but revelations of the deep, steep and near collapse in the quality of those who govern us. More disturbing to Nigerians, in the opinion of this newspaper, is the increasing penchant for passing the budget of a succeeding year way into the new year. It is not only scandalous in our view, but also demonstrates a lack of seriousness, insensitivity, and proper understanding of the all-important place of the budget in economic and national development. The trend has been the major factor in the federal government’s inability to implement the country’s annual budget beyond 50 per cent, with capital projects being the worst hit.

It is against this backdrop that the recent resolve and reassurance of the National Assembly and the Presidency to return the country to the January-December budget cycle is heart-warming and should be encouraged.

The two arms of government, which have agreed that the current budgeting system is anti-development and counter-productive, must, therefore, go beyond mere speeches to match them with action.

We, therefore, challenge the executive to demonstrate the political will by keeping to the September timeline of sending the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly. In a worse scenario, we advise that the Presidency should not exceed the first half of October this year in presenting the 2020 budget to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

On its part, the National Assembly should put aside sentiments and unnecessary flexing of muscles with the executive by adequately scrutinising the budget and returning it to the President for assent in good time, possibly the first week of December. The rest three weeks should then be used by the parties to reconcile all differences so that the President can sign the bill into law by the end of December, while the implementation process begins in January 2020.

Unlike in the past, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must turn a new leaf by responding promptly to the National Assembly’s invitation for their budget defence. Any ministry that fails to appear before NASS for its budget defence should be sanctioned by the Presidency. The ministry should also refrain from sending low cadre personnel to NASS for budget defence under the guise of attending other pressing national matters or engagements.

In our opinion, there can be no other serious national assignment at such time than budget defence. Similarly, the lawmakers must avoid the temptation of compromising their integrity by holding to ransom ministers who refuse to do their bidding.