Simba Inaugurates Flagship TVS Showroom In Abuja

The Simba Group, have opened a state-of-the-art showroom and first of its kind in Nigeria, for their range of TVS motorcycles and tricycles at Garki, Abuja.

The Simba TVS Center has been designed to the highest international standards, and offers customers a one-stop-shop solution for vehicles, accessories, spare parts and service.

The showroom inauguration ceremony attracted important dignitaries including the Hon minister of state for Labour and Employment, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, director general of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasir Ladan Mohammed Argungu and Dr Mohammed Bello Umar Tambuwal, permanent secretary- Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as the High Commissioner of India, His Excellency Abhay Thakur.

Also present were Simba’s major dealers and fleet owners, as well as motorcycle and tricycle union leaders, in addition to senior management representatives of Simba.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Simba Group, Chief Vinay Grover said, “Simba has always been committed to social and economic development and our motorcycles and tricycles strike at the heart of this philosophy – driving millions of Nigerians to work, to school, to pray and to get on with their daily lives; and in turn, driving the economy. Besides all those employed by us directly, our products generate employment for millions of people in the country – right from the drivers of our motorcycles and tricycles, to the dealers, microfinance partners and fleet owners that make them available, and finally to the tens of thousands of mechanics who provide after-sales-service for them.

“It’s with this in mind, that we were honored to invite our Chief Guests today, not only to inaugurate the Simba TVS Center, but also to celebrate the accomplishments of the company in this regard.”

The showroom featured the latest motorcycles and tricycles from TVS, including the recently launched TVS King Duramax – a tricycle enhanced with a higher power and more efficient Duralife engine which leads to longer vehicle life and stronger performance. Also on display, is the TVS XL 100, dubbed the ‘Oga for Load’ due to its suitability for rural, and in particular farming, applications.

Also displayed around the showroom are a range of special edition vehicles which tell the story of Simba’s journey and contribution to empowerment – from the specially branded tricycle that features as part of Simba’s Queen Riders program for women’s empowerment, and the specially branded national-jersey motorcycle, symbolising TVS’s close association with the National Football Federation.

Chief Grover added, “All automotive customers need the highest standards of buying experience which many passenger car companies have achieved in Nigeria already. But there has been absence of these experience centers in the Keke and Okada universe, and this showroom strives to close the gap.”

The Simba Group, one of the country’s most respected business groups, has been in Nigeria for over 30 years. In that time, the group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates. Their TVS tricycle is the largest keke brand in the country.