Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that the forthcoming employment of teachers in the state will be based on merit, as applicants would be expected to write examination.

This is as he called on the leadership of labour in the state to always place the interest of the state above other considerations in their engagements with the state government.

Wike spoke in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during the commissioning of the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The governor said: “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.

“We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination.”

He stated that the principals involved in the collection of monies from students will be sanctioned.

Wike said the state government will not tolerate any principal or administrator who contravenes the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools.

Commenting on the secretariat, the governor stated that his administration will continue to partner with labour for the development of the state.

He said the state government resolved to create enabling environment for labour leaders to work towards improving labour/government relations.

In her address, Chairman of NLC in Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo commended Wike for building the secretariat despite recent economic challenges.

Itubo stated that labour is committed to improving synergy with the state government for the development of the state.

Also speaking, representative of the NLC President, Dr Comfort Okoh, said the governor is the authentic leader who is needed at the national level to advance national growth.

In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Sunday Okere said that the facility is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.