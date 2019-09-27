2020 Budget: Coalition Of Health Advocates Charge Health MDAs On UHC 

The organisation said as the federal government prepares to submit the 2020 annual budget, it behooves on health advocates to draw the attention of government to the opportunity of strengthening healthcare delivery through the mechanism of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) within the framework of PHCUOR policy.

It further stated that UHC and PHCUOR are complementary policies which can transform heath care delivery in the country if adopted in full and budgeted for in national and state level 2020 health budgets.

In its recommendations, [email protected] Project urged the MDAs to expand UHC by providing adequate and sustainable funding for universal health coverage within the framework of the PHCUOR policy within national and state level budgets.