8,000 Children Risks Death In Adamawa From Malnutrition – UNICEF 

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says about 8,000 children risk death in Adamawa state, from severe malnutrition if urgent measure is not put in place by government.

Mr. Bhanu Pathak, Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, made the disclosure during a visit to Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, to brief him, on UNICEF’s activities and support to the state.

Mr. Pathak urged the state government, to take quick action to ensure that the 8,000 severely malnourished children do not die of malnutrition.

He urged the state government to expedite action, to ensure that the 13,000 unimmunized under 5 children in the state are also immunized.

According to him, from 2014 to 2019, UNICEF with support from donor agencies, has provided cash support of N8 billion and supplies totalling $11 million to ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

The Chief of UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, further pointed out that, with funding support from the European Union, UNICEF has supported 226 Primary Healthcare Facilities with equipment, drugs and capacity of personnel; making them functional 24 hours, 7 days a week.

The UNICEF would soon start the implementation of the pilot Child Friendly Communities Initiative project in Fufore and Guyuk LGAs to ensure child survival, development and protection through programme convergence.

Earlier, Gov. Fintiri, has expressed the commitment of his government to making available counterpart funds available in all the sectors UNICEF is supporting programs.

“I assure you that you will not experience the disappointment of the past.”

Fintiri said, government is currently working to send 38,000 street children back to school adding that, government would soon engage Mallams to sensitise them on the need to ensuring that every child is enrolled in schools.

Gov. Fintiri further revealed renovation of all primary schools in the state to provide a conducive learning environment to children.