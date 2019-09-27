A/Ibom First Lady Decries High Rate Of Divorce In Nigeria

Wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has decried the incessant rate of divorce among couples in the country saying children suffered more in divorce.

Mrs Emmanuel, who stated this at the official launch of the Payforphan foundation and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation held at TETFUND auditorium, University of Uyo Main Campus, Nwaniba Road, in Uyo said that no class of people required more attention and patronage than orphans and the vulnerable.

She stated that divorce was a major threat to national development adding that youths from broken homes suffered psychological, emotional and educational challenges, among others.

The governor’s wife advised women on their role in the effort to curb the trend and urged them to be more tolerant and be able to tackle challenges in their marriage

She stressed the need for the people to always give back to the society adding that given just as what Mrs. Essien has done is a worthy project as it would go a long way in uplifting the living standard of the less privileged.

On her part, founder and initiator of Payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation, Mrs Enefiok Essien said failure in marriage was not peculiar to any particular tribe, ethnic group or religion, adding that finance was the main cause of divorce in many marriages.

She said that her pet project, the payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation is geared towards providing alternative dispute resolution and family support welfare services to orphans and the less privileged in the state.

Mrs Essien who commended Mrs. Emmanuel for attending the event said that with introduction of payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation, she would work with FEYReP to provide succor and support for the less privilege in the society.

The chairman of the occasion, and the state chief judge, Justice Godwin Abraham said people have registered many foundations for financial gain and aggrandisement some of which have gone into extinction due to wrong objectives.