Cancer: Travelling Abroad For Treatment Not Necessary – Dr. Momoh
The Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Dr. Jaf Momoh, has discouraged Nigerians from travelling abroad for cancer treatment, saying Nigeria has the capacity to treat cancer efficiently.
Dr. Momoh, who stated this at the event of the 20th anniversary of the National Hospital in Abuja, noted that the hospital has the best radiotherapy centre nationwide with two functional radiotherapy machines for effective treatment of cancer.
He also informed that cancer treatment in the country is subsidised which makes it far more cheaper than getting treatment abroad.
“I think going abroad for cancer is treatment is not necessary. Here in Nigeria, the cost of treatment is highly subsidised. We charge less than 10 per cent of the over $10,000 our people spend overseas.
“I feel people go for medical tourism abroad due to their choice. Our equipment here are in good condition and they have been used efficiently as we have treated no fewer than 500 cancer patients.”
He therefore charged the general public to take advantage of the hospitals improved cancer care systems for early detection and treatments, while also appealing to the government for continuous intervention and timely support.
Highlighting some of the hospital’s achievements, Momoh said from 1999 when the hospital was established, it has recorded 30,094 deliveries, 29,065 live birth, 446,951 radio diagnostic, 8,543 heamadialysis, 818 IVF success among others.
The Governing Board chair, Rt. Hon Patricia Etteh, ascribed the achievement to the inputs of successive federal government administration, board members and staffs of the hospital.
She commended the current governing board of the hospital for some modest achievement such as the commissioning of National Cancer Centre, upgrading of private wing to “executive private wing” for hospitalization of top Nigerians, and several other.
