ENTERTAINMENT
Cindy Evicted From Bbnaija Season 4, Fans React
Housemate, Cindy Okafor has been evicted from the ongoing BBNaija season four.
News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the shocking eviction took place on Friday morning with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s visit to the house.
Cindy, who was introduced to the show on July 30 alondisde Elozonam, Enkay and Venita, is an online radio presenter, writer and content creator.
In an interesting turn of events, Ebuka strolled into the house with the envelope containing the name of the evicted housemate.
Prior to that, he asked all the housemates to pack their bags and get ready for the show at the lounge.
NAN reports that in Monday, Frodd used his veto power card to nominate Mike, Tacha, Ike, Cindy and Elozonam for possible eviction.
Following Cindy’s eviction, fans took to social media to express their shock at the turn of events.
@Thecybernewt said, “This breakfast has too much pepper. Which kain eviction be this.”
@Raynergy tweeted, “Cindy is an amazing girl and she’ll do just fine.”
@Byran said, “Cindy is an amazing girl and she’ll do just fine.”
@JaneChy said, “This gonna be most pepperish moment in BBN4, why not wait till Sunday.” (NAN)
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov