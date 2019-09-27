Cindy Evicted From Bbnaija Season 4, Fans React

Housemate, Cindy Okafor has been evicted from the ongoing BBNaija season four.

News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the shocking eviction took place on Friday morning with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s visit to the house.

Cindy, who was introduced to the show on July 30 alondisde Elozonam, Enkay and Venita, is an online radio presenter, writer and content creator.

In an interesting turn of events, Ebuka strolled into the house with the envelope containing the name of the evicted housemate.

Prior to that, he asked all the housemates to pack their bags and get ready for the show at the lounge.

NAN reports that in Monday, Frodd used his veto power card to nominate Mike, Tacha, Ike, Cindy and Elozonam for possible eviction.

Following Cindy’s eviction, fans took to social media to express their shock at the turn of events.

@Thecybernewt said, “This breakfast has too much pepper. Which kain eviction be this.”

@Raynergy tweeted, “Cindy is an amazing girl and she’ll do just fine.”

@JaneChy said, “This gonna be most pepperish moment in BBN4, why not wait till Sunday.” (NAN)