FG Charge Chief Executives On Innovation and Transparency

The federal government has called on Chief Executives as well as top management of Parastatals and government Agencies to uphold innovation in their various offices while also ensuring that they improve and sustain transparency and prudence in the management of public funds.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, said this yesterday, at a Public Service Innovation Conference organised for Federal Permanent Secretaries, Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of Agencies/Parastatals and Heads of Tertiary Institution in the country.

Yemi-Esan who called on this management staff to support the ongoing coordinated policy response of the Current Administration by promoting policies and reforms that would fastrack sustainable economic growth, also urged them to improve their investment in human Capital Development and Innovative Solutions so as to create value and improve service delivery.

“I need not reiterate that as chief executives you need to ensure and sustain improved transparency, accountability and prudence in the management of public funds through the establishment of stronger links between budgeting, planning and M & E for the completion of projects and infrastructure particularly in critical sectors of the economy upon which the success of government’s agenda depends”.

“You are therefore urged to support the ongoing coordinated policy response of the Administration by promoting policies and reforms that would fasttrack sustainable economic growth. This, you can achieve by investing more in human capital development and innovative solutions to create value, better performance and improved service delivery”, she said.

She recalled that a two-day training on “Radical Innovation” was organised for civil servants across the service, adding that the training which was facilitated by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States with the support of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) was packaged to equip the participants with requisite skills and knowledge to drive innovation in the public sector.

While explaining that the training was also aimed at exposing civil servants to some of the salient features of contemporary innovation and to lay out the philosophy, tools, procedures, and incentives that organizations especially those in the Public Sector can adopt to drive innovation, she further noted that the conference was equally organised to consolidate on the gains of the training and set the direction for effective institutionalization of innovation culture in the public service.