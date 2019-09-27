NEWS
House To Investigate Oil Theft In Nigeria
The House of Representatives has resolved to to probe and ascertain the quantity of oil stolen from the country on a daily basis as well as the people responsible for the theft in Nigeria.
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on oil theft in Nigeria moved by Hon Chukwuma Umeoji who noted that Nigeria losses about 5 trillion naira yearly from oil theft, an amount which the government desperately needs to finance the budget.
Umeoji observed that about 22 million barrels of crude oil accounting for about 1.3 trillion naira loss of crude oil were stolen in the Niger Delta in 2019 alone.
According to him, “Oil theft is not only an economic loss but also causes environmental damage due to breaches on oil pipelines and the incidents are on the upsurge.”
In adopting the motion, the House also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee which is to determine the volume of oil extracted in the country on a daily basis, determine the quantity sold at the internal markets and the quantity consumed locally.
MOST READ
Incest: Court Jails 53-years-old Randy Farmer For Impregnating Daughter
9 Prostitutes, 5 Hoodlums Nabbed With Hard Drugs In Lagos
German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage
Obaseki Showcases Edo’s Investment Opportunities At US-Nigeria Trade Council
ASUU Laments Non Payment Of 9-Month Salaries To Members
AfriHeritage Canvasses Gender Equality For Development
Boeing CEO To Testify Before Congress On Grounded 737 MAX
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Begs Labour To Show Understanding
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
UK Court Orders Stay Of Execution On $9.6bn Judgement
- NEWS15 hours ago
Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Rise In Domestic Violence
- CRIME23 hours ago
Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Calabar Seaport Receives 1st Container Vessel In 13 Years
- NEWS15 hours ago
Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov