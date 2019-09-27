EDUCATION
IBB Varsity Pledges Reward For Hardwork
The staff of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai have been assured of the Council and Mangaement’s continued appreciation of hard work, commitment and loyalty.
The Pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Dr. Mohammed Kudu Santuraki stated this in a remark at the 2019 edition of the university’s merit and productivity award ceremony , held at the convocation arena.
He disclosed that IBB University was established with the vision of becoming the world centre of excellence, hence the need to recognise every member of staff that has demonstrated outstanding qualities in terms of performance, good character and ingenuity.
He congratulated those that won various awards at this year’s edition, charging them to continue to work harder.
Speaking earlier, the vice-chancellor, Professor Muhammad Nasir Maiturare expressed satisfaction with the performance of every staff of the university but pointed out that those honoured with awards at the 2019 edition of the productivity ceremony have demonstrated outstanding qualities in the course of discharging their duties and needed to be appreciated.
He said the merit award was initiated to serve as motivation to other members of staff.
While urging the beneficiaries of merit award to work harder, Professor Maiturare also enjoined other members of staff to be motivated with recognition given to those that have been identified for this year’s edition of the ceremony.
