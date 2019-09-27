Kogi Central Supreme Council Of Elders Back Governor Bello’s Re-Election Bid

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State’s re-election bid got a boost as the umbrella body of elders across the five Local Government Areas of Kogi Central Senatorial District, the Supreme Council of Elders endorsed him for another term.

The Council made the declaration when they paid a courtesy call on him in Lokoja and were received by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. (Dr.) Abubakar Ohere.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Sule Aliu had congratulated Governor Bello on his victory at the recently conducted APC Primary and expressed the council’s joy over his emergence.

He commended the Governor for his developmental strides across Kogi Central which includes the Itakpe Junction – Eika – Kuroko – Inoziomi road; Ihima – Obangede road; Makaranta – Obehira-eba – Okengwe road; and Obehira-eba – Arigo/Odenku road projects.

He also mentioned the hitherto abandoned Ebogogo – Osisi – Ipaku – Uhucheba road; ongoing Ogori/Magongo link road; Nagazi-uvete/Nagazi-eba road; Agassa – Upogoro – Checkpoint road; ongoing Agassa Junction – Iruvucheba – Idozumi – Ohu Bariki – Idoji road; with Ebiya – Eganyi – Adogo – Unosi being in the pipeline as worthy reasons why every Ebira son and daughter should back the Governor.

He also touched on the near completion of edifice such as the Ebira Recreational Centre in Okene; an ultramodern roundabout at Agassa junction to lift the aesthetic phase of Ebiraland upon completion being first of its kind in the zone.

The chairman also noted the reticulation of Okene Waterworks and restoration of industrial boreholes across the zone to end the reign of perennial water scarcity; the rehabilitation of College of Nursing and Midwifery Obangede; revitalization and upgrading of Okengwe hospital cottage and Ebiya hospital to a General Hospital; the ongoing GYB Door-to-Door Free Health Care Initiative; the ongoing Youth Skill Acquisition on metallurgical fabrications; among others.

The head of the council was particularly grateful to the Governor over the building of a Military Forward Operational Base and recent facilitation of Military Barrack to Okene which comes with other tremendous attendant benefits, in addition to maximum security for the citizens.

The group further commended the Governor over the recent promotion of Engr Abubakar Ohere to a Commissioner, describing the development as timely and well deserved.

They charged Engr Ohere to double his commitment and diligence in service while commending him for his outstanding support for His Excellency.

The Elders Council pledged to work assiduously to reciprocate the Governor’s gestures by mobilising massively to ensure a landslide victory for the APC during the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Responding, Hon Ohere who doubles as the Leader of Kogi Central APC chieftain appreciated his guests for the honour and thanked them for always playing an advisory role as respected elders in the land.

He tasked them to extend same appreciation to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Dr Ado Ibrahim, for his immeasurable fatherly advice and prayers in support of the New Direction Administration while promising more dividend of democracy for the good people of Kogi Central and the state in general.